Claimants reply after Axa puts blame on Lockton in legal row

Property investor Aubrey Weis has hit back at Axa after the insurer blamed broker Lockton for making an error that led to a property claim dispute.

Aubrey Weis launched separate legal proceedings against Axa and Lockton in 2020.

Weis, trading as Combined Property Control (CPC), and another company partially owned by Weis, Elcombe Limited, struck out against Axa last September.

The dispute relates to a property claim after a fire at the Golden Triangle estate in Widnes in June 2019.

In Axa’s