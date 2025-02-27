Insurance Age

Insurance industry needs to improve communication on motor premium costs – Colm Holmes

Cars
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

At the Association of British Insurers Annual Conference today, Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes claimed the insurance industry is doing a “poor job” of explaining the reasons for costs of premiums.

In the session We’re All in This Together – Promoting access to affordable insurance through partnerships, he said: “If somebody’s not hearing your message, don’t blame the listener, blame the person giving the message.”

The panel, hosted by Ken Norgrove, deputy president of the ABI and RSA CEO, highlighted it has been “difficult times for insurers”, with the affordability of insurance having to be balanced with increasing risk and inflation pressures on cost.

Holmes highlighted that the cost of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: