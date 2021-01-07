Insurance Age

Markerstudy posts loss for "consolidation year" 2019

profit-loss-shutterstock-101550217
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Markerstudy has reported a post-tax loss of £860,754 for the year ended 31 December 2019, according to a document published on Companies House.

The filing also showed that the deadline for Markerstudy to pay back its £192.2m loan, plus interest of £7.2m, to Qatar Re was 24 December 2020.

However, the payment has not yet been made. A Markerstudy spokesperson told Insurance Age: “Markerstudy and Q have a very strong relationship. There are ongoing negotiations that we expect to be concluded by

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Lickens steps down as Clear CEO
  2. Broker sexual assault case to be heard by jury
  3. FCA reveals financial resilience of brokers amid Covid-19
  4. Specialist Risk Group acquires equestrian broker
  5. Jensten reports loss in first full year results
  6. Brexit deal “no use” to brokers
  7. Compass London Markets teams up with Bishopsgate Insurance Brokers

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: