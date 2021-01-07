Markerstudy posts loss for "consolidation year" 2019

Markerstudy has reported a post-tax loss of £860,754 for the year ended 31 December 2019, according to a document published on Companies House.

The filing also showed that the deadline for Markerstudy to pay back its £192.2m loan, plus interest of £7.2m, to Qatar Re was 24 December 2020.

However, the payment has not yet been made. A Markerstudy spokesperson told Insurance Age: “Markerstudy and Q have a very strong relationship. There are ongoing negotiations that we expect to be concluded by