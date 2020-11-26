Aviva grows UKGI commercial lines premium by 10%

Aviva has grown its commercial lines premiums in its UK general insurance business by 10% in the first nine months of 2020.

The provider explained that this had been driven by rate increases and targeted growth.

However, Aviva added that this had been offset by lower personal lines premiums as it “prioritised profitability by simplifying our portfolio and remediating poor performing segments”.

In March, the insurer confirmed a partial personal lines pullback. This followed an announcement