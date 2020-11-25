Insurance Age

Go Compare owner sold for almost £600m

Peter Wood 2019
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

A deal that will see “media and intent” specialist Future buy GoCo for £594m is set to be recommended by directors of both parties.

In the deal announcement documents the buyer is described as: “Future is a leading global platform for specialist media that drives intent, enabled by technology with scalable diversified revenue streams, underpinned by specialist brands and leading content.

“Its core purpose is to help people to do the things they want by sharing its knowledge and expertise. As a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. JM Glendinning management completes MBO backed by Synova Capital
  2. Video: The hardening market
  3. Blog: Coping with a hard market
  4. Aston Lark hits £500m GWP
  5. End of an era as Jon Newall leaves Lockyers
  6. Interview: Paul Trail
  7. JM Glendinning hits acquisition trail after MBO

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: