Ageas reports 94.6% COR

The Ageas UK numbers for the first nine months of 2020 showed a reduced result after tax but improved combined operating ratio (COR).

The figures showed a £10.5m drop compared to the same period in 2019 in the result after tax with £47.7m recorded this year.

Gross inflows also slipped to £945.3m, an increase on the £929.7m reported the previous year.

COR improved to 94.6% (2019: 97.0%).

Claims

The business flagged that the combined ratio and net result over the third quarter benefitted from