RSA launches FNOL commercial claims portal

RSA has launched a new first notification of loss (FNOL) platform, an online portal which it said will allow brokers to submit commercial FNOL’s digitally on behalf of customers.

According to the provider the platform is easy to use and streamlines and simplifies the claim reporting process.

RSA explained that a selection of brokers had been testing the platform since March this year. It is now available to all brokers whose commercial customers have been affected by perils such as weather