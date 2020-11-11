Syndicate 1991 to go into run-off

Coverys Managing Agency has announced that DTW Syndicate 1991 at Lloyd’s will cease to accept new and renewal business with effect from 31 December 2020.

Robin McCoy, CEO of Coverys Managing Agency, said: “It is with great regret that Coverys Managing Agency has notified Lloyd’s of its intention to put Syndicate 1991 into run off.

“Every effort has been made to implement remediation measures on underperforming business over the past few years, however, the results have not improved