Brokers hope "inevitable" RSA sale will inject new life into the "sleeping monolith"

Brokers have stated that they hope a sale can “breathe new life” into RSA after it was revealed that a consortium of two providers were looking at a potential deal last week.

The transaction would see Canadian provider Intact Financial Corporation retain RSA’s Canada and UK & International operations, while Danish insurer Tryg would retain RSA’s Sweden and Norway operations. The two providers would also co-own RSA’s business in Denmark.

Stuart Reid, chairman of Partners&, stated that this was