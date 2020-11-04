Hardening market and economy are brokers' top worries

The economy and the hardening market are the biggest issues that UK brokers face at the moment, according to Aviva’s latest Broker Barometer survey.

According to the research, broker expectations for the economy have continued to decline over the course of 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, and Aviva highlighted that there was a stark contrast between attitudes in February compared to October.

The number of brokers anticipating moderate economic decline more than