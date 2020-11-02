Geo Underwriting expands into marine and leisure with deal

Ardonagh-owned Geo Underwriting has bought the marine, leisure and marine trade book of business from KGM Underwriting Services.

As part of the deal eleven staff will join Geo Specialty from KGM to head up a new marine and leisure underwriting specialism.

The business detailed that the team, led by Tony Harris, has 40 years’ specialist underwriting experience and currently writes £8.5m GWP.

The marine and leisure team will join Ardonagh’s suite of MGA brands and will operate within Geo