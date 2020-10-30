Alpha administrators in legal dispute with UK taxi broker
The administrators of failed unrated Danish provider Alpha have filed legal proceedings against UK broker J&M Insurance Services.
J&M, trading as Cover My Cab, had been an agent of Alpha’s before the provider collapsed in May 2018.
In the particulars of claim, filed with the court on 26 March 2020, Alpha’s administrators stated that they wanted immediate payment of funds from premium collected by the broker on Alpha policies. These funds were held in a trust account.
The story has previously
