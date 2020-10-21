Property investor files separate legal proceedings against Axa as Lockton case continues

Property investor Aubrey Weis has filed legal proceedings against Axa Insurance UK, claiming that the provider should pay £1.68m in damages in relation to a fire claim.

In the Particulars of Claim (PoC), filed in the High Court, the claimants argued that the dispute is not about whether Axa is liable to pay, but about the size of the recoverable claim.

The claimants in the case are Weis, trading as Combined Property Control, as well as another company which is partially owned by Weis, Elcombe