Blog: What do Amanda Blanc's first 100 days at Aviva tell us about its future direction?
When Amanda Blanc took over as chief executive officer of Axa’s UK commercial lines business on Valentine’s Day 2011 she made her mark quicker than Cupid’s arrow.
Before her first hundred days were up she had recruited Alasdair Stewart as commercial director; merged the insurer’s specialist markets and solution and distribution branches - and appointed Matthew Reed to lead the new division as MD of intermediary and direct. David Williams was also promoted as claims and underwriting director
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news