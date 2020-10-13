Blog: What do Amanda Blanc's first 100 days at Aviva tell us about its future direction?

When Amanda Blanc took over as chief executive officer of Axa’s UK commercial lines business on Valentine’s Day 2011 she made her mark quicker than Cupid’s arrow.

Before her first hundred days were up she had recruited Alasdair Stewart as commercial director; merged the insurer’s specialist markets and solution and distribution branches - and appointed Matthew Reed to lead the new division as MD of intermediary and direct. David Williams was also promoted as claims and underwriting director