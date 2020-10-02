Insurance Age

Aviva teams up with Prestige on personal lines home market

Row of houses and parked cars
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Aviva has teamed up with Prestige Underwriting Services in a five-year distribution deal covering home insurance for personal lines customers.

The provider stated that the agreement will see Aviva underwrite cover for non-standard home risks in England, Scotland and Wales which will be distributed through Prestige’s network of 500 brokers and affinity partners.

It detailed that the agreement runs until 2025 and builds on an existing relationship where Aviva underwrites motor policies for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. FCA and insurers apply to leapfrog appeals to Supreme Court in BI test case
  2. CMA forces Ardonagh to u-turn on £26m Bennetts buy
  3. Ardonagh reports adjusted Ebitda of £99.9m
  4. News analysis: Judgment handed down in BI test case
  5. FCA prepares appeal after it fails to reach agreement with insurers in BI test case
  6. Zego partners with Bravo Group to offer fleet product to networks members
  7. Howden acquires again to bolster position in PI market

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: