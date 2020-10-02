Aviva teams up with Prestige on personal lines home market

Aviva has teamed up with Prestige Underwriting Services in a five-year distribution deal covering home insurance for personal lines customers.

The provider stated that the agreement will see Aviva underwrite cover for non-standard home risks in England, Scotland and Wales which will be distributed through Prestige’s network of 500 brokers and affinity partners.

It detailed that the agreement runs until 2025 and builds on an existing relationship where Aviva underwrites motor policies for