FCA and insurers apply to leapfrog appeals to Supreme Court in BI test case

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and seven of the insurers involved in the business interruption test case have filed leapfrog applications to appeal aspects of the judgment in the Supreme Court.

According to the regulator, the deadline for parties to file these applications was yesterday (28 September). A leapfrog application means that the appeal will go directly to the Supreme Court, skipping the Court of Appeal.

The FCA further stated however, that its intention when it brought the