Test case insurers respond to High Court BI judgment

The eight insurers involved in the business interruption test case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on behalf of policyholders have issued mixed responses to the judgment published yesterday (15 September).

This is perhaps unsurprising, as the result differed by policy wordings and some arguments were settled in favour of the insurers, while the FCA said that the High Court had found in favour of policyholders and the regulator on the majority of the issues in the case.

RSA

