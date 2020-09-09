Stoneways Marine unveils yacht and motorboat product
The new offering is available to brokers and Stoneways stated that the policy includes covers such as non-medical repatriation and mental health support for those onboard.
Stoneways Marine has launched a new yacht and motorboat insurance policy.
The provider, which specialises in yacht and marine trade, was established in July 2020.
It stated that the new offering includes a plain language all risks wording and numerous additional benefits, with cover now available to owners of yachts, motorboats and all types of pleasure crafts in the UK.
Managing director Keith Lovett confirmed to Insurance Age that the new product is available to brokers.
He explained that the business was already seeing “considerable interest” from brokers after a number of providers have exited the marine market in recent years.
Approach
Lovett commented: “Bringing a new and original policy with well rated security into the yacht insurance market has been warmly welcomed.
“With choices limited in recent years, discerning boat owners are eager to consider a new approach, wide cover and Stoneways high service standards.”
According to the statement, Lovett and fellow Stoneways director Will Prest, both lifetime boat owners, have approached the provision of insurance protection entirely from an owner’s perspective.
It detailed that the product is user-friendly and incorporates additional benefits which it said are not included in other policies, such as non-medical repatriation and mental health support for those onboard.
