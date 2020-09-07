CII to sub-let office in Walkie Talkie

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has confirmed it is to move out of Lombard Street and will share an office with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI).

According to a joint statement both organisations reviewed their property footprints following the pandemic in 2020 and took a decision for the CII to sub-let part of the CISI’s existing office space at 20 Fenchurch Street (known as the ‘walkie talkie’) from early 2021.

The arrangement will see the CISI remodelling