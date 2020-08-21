Ecclesiastical reports £59.7m loss after Covid-19 hit

Ecclesiastical Insurance has posted a pre-tax loss of £59.7m for the first six months of 2020.

This is compared to a pre-tax profit of £42.8m in H1 2019 and the provider stated that the loss was due to the impact of Covid-19 on financial markets including an investment loss of £48.9m.

Its underwriting loss for the time period was £1.3m (H1 2019: profit of £9.5m), while the provider’s combined operating ratio for H1 2020 deteriorated to 101.1% from 91.4% in the first half of 2019.

