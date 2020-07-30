Finnish provider in cash offer talks with Hastings

Hastings has confirmed it is in discussions with Sampo Oyj and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) over a possible cash offer to acquire the issued and to be issued share capital of Hastings not already owned or controlled by Sampo and RMI.

RMI is a 29.7% shareholder of Hastings having invested in 2017.

Hastings has developed a panel, excluding RMI representative Herman Bosman, to consider the approach.

A statement from Hastings read: “The Company confirms that it has been approached by