Sabre reports GWP of £86.9m for first half of 2020

The motor insurer said it had continued focus on a strategy of prioritising underwriting profitability over volume whilst reflecting Covid-19 impacts using a data-driven pricing approach.

Sabre Insurance has reported a GWP slip for the first half of 2020.

GWP fell almost £25m compared to the £101.2m reported in the first half of 2019.

COR remained steady at 71.7%, a slight deterioration on the 71.5% reported last year.

Meanwhile, profit before tax fell to £27.8m from £30.5m.

Strategy

The provider flagged that it continued to focus on its strategy of prioritising underwriting profitability over volume whilst reflecting Covid-19 impacts using a data-driven pricing approach.

It detailed that gross written premium for the 6 months to 30 June 2020 is down approximately 14% year-on-year, impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions in H1.

The business also noted that half-year profit after tax was down modestly but in-line with expectations at £22.5m profit after tax (2019 H1: £24.7m).

Turbulence

Geoff Carter, chief executive officer of Sabre, commented: “As we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis the outstanding commitment of our colleagues and the agility of our business model has allowed Sabre to cope well with the recent turbulence. All of our people have worked highly effectively from home, and we have sought to pass on likely claims savings to new and renewing customers in-line with our analysis of the emerging data.

“At the time of AGM trading statement in May we were in the eye of the storm as lockdown continued, with new business volumes having shrunk significantly and with no certainty on the impact on claim costs.

“At the half-year mark, we are in a more favourable position. Quotation requests in the market have increased markedly as lockdown restrictions have eased. From a position of being around 25% down at the end of April year on year quote requests now appear to be in line with the previous year. Our written premium for June, on a week on week basis, exceeded that for the same period last year by over 10%, with July likely to deliver a similar increase.”

Premium

The insurer also stated in its update that premium out-turn for the year continues to be extremely hard to forecast due to the interplay between Covid-19 related rate decreases being unwound as claims frequency returns to normal levels and the wider rating environment.

It predicted its full-year 2020 combined operating ratio would be close to its long-term mid-70%’s target.

It also revealed that all colleagues have remained on full salaries throughout the period of lockdown and no government support has been taken.

The insurer stated that the full-year premium position remains extremely hard to forecast due to the number of variables, which include:

The speed of recovery in car sales, and how sustained the recovery is

The number of new motorists coming to the market

Competitor pricing actions

The impact of potential further national or local lockdowns

The impact on claims costs as lockdown measures are eased is also uncertain. For example: It remains unclear how body shops and supply chains will fare as claims volumes increase; many drivers have been off the road for a considerable period of time; increased numbers of cyclists could lead to an increase in bodily injury claims; higher repair and hire costs could arise due to increased cleaning requirements.

Fraud

The insurer also remains concerned about a potential increase in propensity to make exaggerated or fraudulent claims.

Carter further noted: “Looking forward, whilst it remains difficult to forecast the short-term impacts on volume and claims costs, we are pleased that Sabre’s well established and conservative strategy has enabled us to weather the recent challenges whilst supporting our customers, and will continue to do so.

“We anticipate our combined operating ratio for the full year will fall within the 70% to 80% corridor, although uncertainties as we move into the second half of 2020 make it difficult to project exactly the outcome within this range.

“We remain confident of maintaining an attractive dividend for 2020, in our future prospects and that we will be able to continue delivering good financial results, whilst being well positioned for growth at the right time.”

