Insurers argue FCA victory would lead to ‘injustice’

Defendants in the Financial Conduct Authority’s BI test case warn providers could be liable for losses they never agreed to cover.

In a joint skeleton argument, the defendants - Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE, RSA and Zurich – said that their case is “an orthodox application of core principles which themselves exist to avoid unfairness”.

Defendants added: “The court should reject the FCA’s invitation to embrace what amounts to a set of heterodox, unprincipled propositions with potentially far-reaching and unpredictable results (“knock-on consequences which we are not in a position to predict or take into account”).”

The skeleton argument attacked the FCA’s approach to causation and accused the regulatory body’s submission of “reverse-engineering” the situation by characterising the events of Covid-19 as “one indivisible peril”.

Causation

The defendants said that the FCA “appears to be running” the case on ‘but for’ causation.

They stated in the document that the FCA rightly accepts that the ‘but for’ test is a “fundamental element of the common-sense factual principles” and therefore the claimant must establish that ‘but for’ the breach of contract, the claimant would not have suffered loss otherwise “the breach of contract was not the cause of the loss”.

The defendants argued that if the insurers were made to pay for a loss which its breach of contract did not cause:

“The claimant is not being put in the same position as if the contract had been performed. Instead, the claimant is being put, at the defendant’s expense, in a better position than if the contract had been performed. That, as explained above, is contrary to the compensatory basis of damages for breach of contract.

“Through the award of damages, the contract would be altered so as to impose on the defendant a different promise which, in the amount of damages awarded, the defendant is made liable for not having performed.”

Proximate cause

The FCA has previously accused the defendants of seeking to ignore the contractual context of the “proximate cause” defence. The defendants derided this as “both misplaced and ironic” pointing out that the FCA accepts that the insurer is liable for any loss proximately caused by a peril insured against and, on the flipside, an insurer is not liable for loss not proximately caused by the peril insured against.

The skeleton argument stated: “The Defendants argue that the questions of causation which arise in this case absolutely require to be approached from the perspective of the contracts (including their content and context).

“The role of the Court, therefore, is to do justice in the sense of ascertaining and enforcing the parties’ bargain and intentions – nothing more or less. The Court will do justice by asking and answering the question: was the insured peril the (or a) proximate cause of the loss?”

‘But for’ test

The test of factual (‘but for’) causation is the essential starting point for identifying whether the insured peril was the proximate cause of the loss.

The defendants argued that the ‘but for’ test is a necessary starting point “because the insured peril cannot have been proximate cause of the loss if it was not even a factual cause of the loss”.

They added: “On fundamental principles, if the insured peril was not a factual cause, the loss would have been suffered regardless of it, so it is impossible to conclude that the insured peril was the proximate cause.

“If the loss would have been suffered regardless, the insured peril is not to be regarded as a cause in any relevant sense, let alone as the dominant, effective or operative cause.”

They added that it “makes no sense” to talk about the insured peril being the cause of an occurrence, if the occurrence would have happened anyway.

They continued: “While the ‘but for’ test is a necessary hurdle, it is not the only test. If the peril insured against is shown to have been a factual cause, it remains to be determined whether it was the proximate cause. ‘But for’ causation and proximate cause are separate requirements.”

The defendants argued that while the FCA suggests that the ‘but for’ test may be “circumvented or ousted” by the test of proximate causation, or resorting to common sense, it is “heretical”.

The defendants added: “This is no more and no less than the distinction between factual and legal causation which exists generally in the law of damages.”

Covid-19

The insurers argued that FCA is wrong to present the UK’s response to Covid-19 as somehow inevitable, or to suggest that the counterfactual proposed by insurers “would never have happened” as in earlier UK pandemics “the existence of a destructive pandemic met with little to no government intervention”.

The defendants added: “The situation in the UK before 21 or 26 March 2020 was a real-life situation of Covid-19 without mandatory restrictions. As time goes on and assuming the restrictions continue to be relaxed, the UK will return to a situation of Covid-19 without mandatory restrictions.

“Powerful voices within the UK have argued that the government’s reaction to Covid-19 has been excessively draconian. Whatever the merits or demerits of the government’s measures, they were not individually or collectively pre-destined to occur in response to the pandemic.”

Defendants used Sweden as an example of “a friendly neighbouring state” in which there has been Covid-19 but very little government intervention.

They pointed out that the Swedish Government has not imposed any mandatory closure of businesses, nor a general mandatory restriction confining Swedes to their homes (a ‘lockdown’), nor issued any other general mandatory restrictions on citizens’ freedom of movement.

The defendants continued: “The answer to the question ‘what would have happened but for the insured peril?’ is, broadly, that Covid-19 and its effects would still have had a substantial impact on the assureds.”

They added that “many businesses in Sweden may have experienced business or trading losses, notwithstanding the absence of measures comparable to those imposed in the UK”.

Reverse-engineering

The defendants said that the FCA seeks to get around the ‘but for’ rule by “characterising everything that happened as one indivisible peril: the disease itself, the entirety of the government reaction, the economic and social consequences”.

In its skeletal argument, the FCA said: “The single proximate cause is the disease everywhere and the government and human responses to it.”

According to the defendants: “This is the most transparent reverse-engineering, designed to shoe-horn all the possible causes of loss into the narrow and limited insured perils.”

However, they said that insurers have not insured against the disease at large, “but only in a specified area or against (for example) government or other authority action of a specified nature”.

They added: “Those insurers that have insured not against advice or guidance but only against mandatory regulations or orders of a certain kind are entitled to insist that these limitations are brought into account, both in characterising the peril and in limiting the indemnity through proper application of the ‘but for’ test.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.