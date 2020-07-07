Blog: What challenges await new Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc

It is early days yet, but new CEO Amanda Blanc is certainly talking the talk when it comes to turning around Aviva. Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift outlines where the battle could be won when it comes to her being considered a success or not.

One of the major take homes after Amanda Blanc was unveiled to the media on Monday as Aviva group CEO was that she will not be afraid to make some bold decisions to turn around the fortunes of the insurance group.

She would have no doubt preferred the circumstances to be different [in that predecessor Maurice Tulloch stepped down due to a family health matter], but there always seemed a touch of inevitability about Blanc taking over a business she began her insurance career at [albeit predecessor company Commercial Union]. It is early days yet, but here are some of the challenges she needs to address to make sure her homecoming is not a damp squib.

This definitely not a BAU role

On the press call on Monday Blanc stressed: “One of the points I would make is I am not a business as usual person and I have not come here to do a business as usual job.”

This is an understatement because the last thing Aviva need is BAU given its share price has not been above £5 since June 2018 and hit a low of 229.20 pence on 15 May this year.

Whatever it has been doing does not seemed to have been working, and thus Blanc was right to insist she is prepared to be radical to “address the underperformance of recent years”.

Pandemic not an excuse, but an opportunity

Blanc was also quick to assert that this not a job where she has time to find her feet: “Hopefully you have picked up the message that we are going to work at pace.”

With this in mind the recent Covid-19 lockdown could be a catalyst for her revolution rather than a hindrance. It has been repeatedly said during the last few months that there will be ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ as a result of the fall-out from the Coronavirus. And that those businesses that are able to find their feet quicker and adjust will be in a far better position than those that are still finding their bearings.

A lot has been said about The Future of Work too, and being fit for purpose to both retain and attract the best talent.

As someone who has been proven to inspire those that work for her and who also understands just because something has worked before, does not mean it will do so forever, Blanc and Aviva are in a good place on two fronts to succeed.

Digital Garbage or Digital Garage?

Which brings me to something that was often seen as an elephant in the room during [former CEO] Mark Wilson’s days, Aviva’s effort to be 300 year old insurtech. Not least the opening of the Digital Garage in Hoxton by way of proving its fintech credibility.

However, when Wilson donned the skinny jeans and tried to convince people that Aviva could be a digital leader I am not sure many people were convinced. Amazon, Google et al would have been hardly quaking in their boots, let along Bought By Many, Cuvva and the other insurtech start-ups that were emerging at the time.

Things might have ticked along under Tulloch, but the one thing that could be said for Blanc is that during her sabbatical from insurance having departed Zurich in July 2018, she certainly took time out to get to know the digital space.

Indeed when she emerged back into frontline insurance, it was notable that among her non-executive portfolio, Blanc included insurtechs Laka, RightIndem and Trov. Let’s hope as part of her recovery efforts Blanc can use these insights to finally make good on the Garage investment and help fuel Aviva on the return path to glory.

Do we compost the Composite model?

Speaking of elephants and rooms, the continuing debate about whether Aviva should maintain both general and life businesses has been debated for years now.

In 2019 when the battle for the Aviva’s top job became a straight shoot-out between company’s head of international insurance Tulloch [seen as a GI man] and Andy Briggs, chief executive of the firm’s UK insurance division [a life man], some saw it as a fight for the heart and soul of the company.

When Tulloch won, I am sure many brokers were happy because that seemed to indicate GI was very much part of Aviva’s future.

As to the life business? Well some seemed to think the separating of the GI and life businesses last year was a sign of what is to come.

On Monday Blanc said: “We will consider all strategic options”, which might have been seen as a fudge – although to be fair she was literally hours into the job. But a firm decision here - and then a firm commitment to whichever route she decides - will go a long way to proving her mettle to shareholders, investors, staff and rivals. And ultimately to deciding whether this is a Commercial [re]Union that is successful for all parties.

Jonathan Swift is content director for Insurance Age and Insurance Post.