Pen Underwriting reveals £1bn GWP target

Exclusive: The Gallagher-owned MGA sets out its new strategy as it unveils plans to grow by acquisition and expand into new product areas.

Pen Underwriting has outlined a new growth strategy which involves a £1bn gross written premium (GWP) target, Insurance Age can reveal.

The move comes as the Gallagher-owned managing general agent marks its first five years trading as a cohesive business, after the broker brought together its UK MGAs under the Pen brand in 2014.

Earlier this year Tom Downey was appointed chief executive officer of the business, taking over from Jonathan Turner who moved across to Gallagher’s UK-based specialty business.

“In just five years, we have built a trusted, well-known brand that has evolved from a ‘super start-up’ in 2015 and grown into a £600m GWP underwriting and distribution platform,” Downey commented.

He detailed that in the past five years the MGA had integrated 14 businesses, transformed its operational capabilities and increased its profit margin.

Value

Downey continued: “Pen was always designed to be greater than the sum of its parts. Now more than ever, with a hardening market, changing distribution landscape and the pre-eminence of data, MGAs must prove their worth in the insurance value chain.

“And with a more restricted delegated authority capacity pool, that demonstration of value needs to be constant as capacity providers go ‘back-to-basics’ in selecting their MGA partners.”

According to the CEO, Pen now plans to roll out more niche practices, more teams and more technology-driven efficiencies.

The business has appointed Nick Wright to the newly created role of chief business development officer, subject to regulatory approval.

Strategy

Pen noted that Wright will be driving the plan for accelerated growth and that he will assume executive level responsibility for business development across Pen’s portfolio.

He will focus on three core elements – mergers and acquisitions, the hiring of talent and expertise in new niche sector or product areas, and investing in innovation.

Downey stated: “Nick’s new role is one that’s fundamental to the successful execution of our strategy as we look ahead to the next milestone.

“We have a bold vision to accelerate our growth, and this will demand 100% focus on everything we are trying to achieve. It can’t be achieved off the side of someone’s desk. And there’s no one better suited.”

Wright joined Pen in December 2014 and most recently held the role of managing director, commercial. He has previously worked as MD for Fusion Insurance Services.

Opportunities

He commented: “This is an exciting time at Pen and we’re looking for the talent, teams and businesses who want to join us in this next phase of our journey.

“Having built a business with strong foundations, we can now scale up our ambitions, become more outwardly facing and hone in on investment opportunities to basically ‘make the boat go faster’ - or build a bigger boat.”

Wright concluded: “Those who want to be part of a dynamic, entrepreneurial next-generation MGA that rewards success, embraces innovation and insurtech, and can demonstrate the value they add every day, should get in touch.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.