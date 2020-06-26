Action Groups get go-ahead to intervene in FCA BI test case

Groups formed against Hiscox and QBE will “closely liaise” with the FCA but are not permitted to increase the scope of the test case.

Two consumer action groups have been permitted to intervene in the business interruption test case between the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and eight insurers.

The Hiscox Action Group (HAG) announced earlier this week that it would attempt to join the test case, claiming that Hiscox had failed to agree to an expedited arbitration process.

A pressure group comprising of QBE policyholders had also applied to intervene. The group fighting QBE’s wordings also have Aviva wordings in their sights but Aviva is not a defendant in the case.

Fairness

At a case management conference on 26 June, Commercial Court judge Mr Justice Butcher stated that it is “desirable” that the two groups are allowed to make submissions in the interest of fairness.

“It is important to ensure that all points that significant groups of policyholders wish to make in relation to the policy wordings are heard,” he added.

According to Mr Justice Butcher, the groups are allowed to intervene on the basis that they do not introduce any additional wordings to the case or add to the issues that have already been put in front of the court.

He continued: “We have no doubt that the vast majority of relevant points will be put forward by the FCA but there might be some differences.”

Trial

Counsels for the two action groups will be submitting skeleton arguments at the same time as the FCA and will also be allowed to put forward their cases at the trial. They will be heard for a total of 45 minutes each.

The FCA is acting on behalf of policyholders who believe insurers should be paying out on BI policies.

Leigh-Ann Mulcahy QC, counsel for the FCA, stated that the regulator has consented to the groups intervening, citing three reasons for its decision – fairness, the inability to rule out that they will bring forward different arguments and the fact that the test case scheme allows for interventions.

“We will liaise closely with the interveners to make sure arguments aren’t duplicated,” she continued.

Arguments

Mulcahy further reiterated the point that the FCA will advance arguments on behalf of all policyholders, and added: “The FCA recognises that many of the policyholders don’t have the resources to bring a case forward.”

The insurers involved in the case did not object to the interventions.

The defendants are; Arch Insurance (UK), Argenta Syndicate Management, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office, Hiscox Insurance Company, MS Amlin Underwriting, QBE UK, RSA UK, and Zurich Insurance.

The trial is expected to begin on 20 July and run for eight days.

One application to intervene made by a sole trader and RSA policyholder was denied by the court, because the policy wording in question was not part of the scope of the case.

Insurers filed their defences earlier this week. the defences saw brokers brought into the fray with one tactic on show highlighting it is the broker job to advise clients. In addition RSA alleged that broker Marsh was on the hook for one particular wording.

