Ex RSA Ireland CFO O'Connor fined €70,000 and banned for 8 years

Action follows the provider's failure to maintain sufficient technical reserves between February 2010 and September 2013.

The Central Bank of Ireland has disqualified Rory O’Connor, former executive director and chief financial officer of RSA Ireland (RSAII), from being a person concerned in the management of a regulated financial services provider for eight years and four months.

O’Connor was also fined €70,000 (£63,380) by the Central Bank for his admitted participation in a breach of financial services law by RSAII.

The case relates to RSAII’s failure to maintain sufficient technical reserves from February 2010 to 30 September 2013, as previously reported by Insurance Age.

The move follows a separate investigation conducted by the Central Bank in respect of RSAII, which resulted in the Central Bank reprimanding the insurer and imposing a financial penalty of €3.5m in December 2018.

According to the Irish regulator, its investigation into RSAII had found that “deliberate and wrongful” under reserving of large loss claim reserve estimates had resulted in incomplete and inaccurate information being relied upon in the calculation of the provider’s technical reserves.

It added that the claim reserve estimates on RSAII’s claims database were understated in the sum of around €29m as at 30 September 2013.

Investigation

The regulator further stated that its investigation in respect of O’Connor had found that he knowingly and actively participated in RSAII’s failure maintain sufficient technical reserves.

It detailed that O’Connor had:

Participated, along with certain other individuals, in undocumented meetings during which certain large loss claim reserve estimates were deliberately and wrongfully under-reserved;

Gave instructions and transmitted information relating to those claims within RSAII knowing them to be under reserved; and

knowing them to be under reserved; and Concealed the under-reserving by knowingly providing inaccurate and misleading financial information to the Central Bank in his role as CFO .

The Central bank determined that O’Connor’s misconduct merited a disqualification period of 12 years and a €100,000 fine.

However, in accordance with the settlement discount scheme provided for in the Central Bank’s Administrative Sanctions Procedure, these sanctions were reduced to 8 years 4 months and €70,000 respectively.

RSA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

RSAII suspended O’Connor, along with its CEO Philip Smith and claims director Peter Burke in 2013 after having identified concerns in its Irish claims and finance functions during a routine internal audit.

Smith later accused the provider of making him the “fall guy”. In June 2015, the provider was ordered by the Employment Appeals Tribunal in Dublin to pay Smith €1.25m for constructive dismissal.

Accountable

The Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering, Seána Cunningham, commented: “The Central Bank takes enforcement action against senior individuals in regulated financial services firms in order to hold them accountable where they have participated in serious or significant breaches of regulatory requirements.

“For over three and a half years, in his roles as chief financial officer and executive director on the board of RSAII, Mr O’Connor knowingly participated in the systematic under-reserving of large loss claims, actively facilitated the on-going operation of the under-reserving and concealed it from the Central Bank through the provision of inaccurate financial information.”

She continued: “The under-reserving of large loss claim reserve estimates directly contributed to the understatement of RSAII’s technical reserves and resulted in the Firm’s financial position being artificially enhanced.

“The failure to maintain adequate technical reserves led to significant risk for policyholders in the event that RSAII did not hold sufficient assets to meet its liabilities and was, as a result, unable to pay claims made against and by its policyholders.

“Mr O’Connor’s conduct in this case was deliberate and fell far below the standards expected of him in the roles he held in RSAII.”

