Lloyd's and RSA apologise for slave trade links

Lloyd's pledges support for BAME communities as it condemns "appalling and shameful" part of its history.

Lloyd’s of London and RSA Insurance have apologised after their roles in the slave trade came to light in UCL’s Legacies of British Slave-ownership database.

The Telegraph reported on 17 June that a total of nine companies in Britain linked to the slave trade were highlighted in the database.

According to the article, Lloyd’s, along with pub chain Greene King, had pledged to pay large sums to black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

Shameful

Lloyd’s said in a statement to Insurance Age: “Lloyd’s has a long and rich history dating back over 330 years, but there are some aspects of our history that we are not proud of.

“In particular, we are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the eighteenth and nineteenth Century slave trade. This was an appalling and shameful period of English history, as well as our own, and we condemn the indefensible wrongdoing that occurred during this period.”

Lloyd’s further stated that it “remained committed” to focusing on actions it can take now to shape its future.

On 10 June, the market committed to a number of initiatives to help improve the experience of BAME talent working in Lloyd’s.

Actions

The organisation detailed that it will:

Invest in positive programmes to attract, retain and develop Black and Minority Ethnic talent in the Lloyd’s market, including launching our ‘Accelerate’ Programme – a modular programme to develop Minority Ethnic Future Leaders across the market.

in the Lloyd’s market, including launching our ‘Accelerate’ Programme – a modular programme to develop Minority Ethnic Future Leaders across the market. Review our employee and partner policies, as well as our organisational artefacts, to ensure that they are explicitly non-racist . We are currently conducting a review of all aspects of how Lloyd’s presents its history, which includes representation on Lloyds.com.

We are currently conducting a review of all aspects of how Lloyd’s presents its history, which includes representation on Lloyds.com. Commit to education and research. We will educate our colleagues and continue our research into the experiences of Black and Minority Ethnic professionals working in insurance, and share what we learn with the market.

Provide financial support to charities and organisations promoting opportunity and inclusion for Black and Minority Ethnic groups.

promoting opportunity and inclusion for Black and Minority Ethnic groups. Develop a long-term action plan in collaboration with our Culture Advisory Group, Black and Minority Ethnic colleagues and white allies who will inform our journey and hold us to account.

The statement continued: “We are grateful to our Black and Minority Ethnic colleagues who have helped to shape our conversations and actions to ensure that we create an environment free from injustice for them and for all. Our commitment is that we will continue to listen and learn as we act and to measure our progress.



“There is a long way to go but we are determined that we can and will create a culture in the Lloyd’s market in which everybody can flourish.”

RSA

A spokesperson for RSA told Insurance Age: “RSA’s origins in insurance date back well over 300 years, with many parts of our business founded in the 17th and 18th centuries.

“While this has brought positive things that have shaped us, there are aspects of that history that don’t reflect the values we hold today.

“We are proud to be an increasingly diverse company that is committed to doing all we can to create a present and future in which people of all backgrounds can thrive, and we will continue to work with our employees to tackle racism and other injustices wherever we encounter them through our actions.”

Earlier this week, some of the largest brokers in the UK responded to questions around what action they are taking to push for better equality and diversity in their own businesses following the Black Lives Matter protests.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.