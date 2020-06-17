Axa XL boosts UK broker management team

Michael Clarke joins the business from Willis Towers Watson and Robyn Warke moves across from Generali.

Axa XL has made two additions to its UK broker management team.

The provider has hired Michael Clarke as regional broker distribution leader and Robyn Warke as broker distribution leader.

Clarke has joined the business from Willis Towers Watson, where he managed some of the broker’s strategic relationships with insurer partners.

Prior to that he worked at Aon, most recently as a lead consultant and engagement manager. He started his career in an underwriting role at NFU Mutual.

In his new role, Clarke will be responsible leading Axa XL’s regional distribution strategy, with the aim of developing relationships with UK regional brokers and growing the UK book of business.

Brokers

The insurer stated that this is part of its plans to develop its regional team and work with a broader spectrum of UK brokers.

Meanwhile Warke will be responsible for managing and expanding relationships with international brokers, as well as working with the London-based and regional underwriting teams to grow the UK book of business.

Warke joined Axa XL from Generali, where she most recently worked as key account executive, with responsibility of managing broker relationships in the UK.

She has previously held business development and claims roles at ERS Insurance and Catalyst Consulting.

Clarke, who is based in Birmingham, and Warke, based in London, will both report to Allan Murley, head of UK broker management at Axa XL.

Strategy

Murley commented: “I am extremely pleased to welcome both Michael and Robyn to the team. With their experience in business development and account management, both will have an important role to play as we focus on growing profitable new business in the UK.

“Investing in key appointments such as these will also help us to better deliver on our One Axa strategy, by enabling greater interaction and collaboration with other Axa entities in order to achieve our common goals.”

