CII reports income rise for 2019
Organisation has also seen an increase in membership volumes.
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has revealed a growth in total membership to 129,151 at the end of 2019 (2018: 127,480).
In its financial statement for 2019, the body also reported a 5% increase in operating income to £45.2m in 2019, compared to £43.2m in 2018.
It stated that the rise was driven by the membership growth as well as increased uptake of qualifications and e-learning platforms.
Meanwhile, expenses were down by 1% to £42.9m (2018: £43.4m), which included £900,000 of “continuing investment in transformation activity”.
Surplus
The CII also posted an operating surplus before tax of £2.3m, compared to a deficit of £200,000 in 2018.
It added that excluding the impact of transformation investment, the operating surplus before tax is £3.2m (2018: £2.2m).
The CII reported a total surplus before tax of £2.8m, up from £1.1m in the preceding year.
It further revealed that its total funds at the end of 2019 was £39.2m (2018: £37.6m).
Revenue
The professional body detailed that revenue from membership services and subscriptions rose to £19.5m in 2018 from £18.6m in 2018.
In addition, revenue from qualifications increased to £14.4m (2018: £13.4m), while revenues from educational activities was £11.3m in 2019 (2018: £11.1m).
The CII said in the statement: “In 2019, we continued to focus on our strategy through engaged membership and undertook a number of projects to deliver on this focus.
“The result included the launch of our new CII website in early 2020 which delivers greater functionality and an improved member experience.”
It added: “We also improved the relevance of our membership proposition through the launch of the Society of Underwriting Professionals and the Society of Claims Professionals and concluded the Insurance Women’s Futures initiative with the successful public launch of its manifesto proposals.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid - 19: Action group hits Hiscox with £40m arbitration claim
- BI Test Case: Hiscox argues business hardship likely even without lockdown
- Insurers and FCA butt heads on pandemic spread analysis in BI case
- Brokers mixed response to Black Lives Matter
- Ageas hunts new distribution chief as Middle makes first moves as CEO
- Searchlight completes GRP deal
- British dentists questions wordings included in BI test case