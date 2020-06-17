CII reports income rise for 2019

Organisation has also seen an increase in membership volumes.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has revealed a growth in total membership to 129,151 at the end of 2019 (2018: 127,480).

In its financial statement for 2019, the body also reported a 5% increase in operating income to £45.2m in 2019, compared to £43.2m in 2018.

It stated that the rise was driven by the membership growth as well as increased uptake of qualifications and e-learning platforms.

Meanwhile, expenses were down by 1% to £42.9m (2018: £43.4m), which included £900,000 of “continuing investment in transformation activity”.

Surplus

The CII also posted an operating surplus before tax of £2.3m, compared to a deficit of £200,000 in 2018.

It added that excluding the impact of transformation investment, the operating surplus before tax is £3.2m (2018: £2.2m).

The CII reported a total surplus before tax of £2.8m, up from £1.1m in the preceding year.

It further revealed that its total funds at the end of 2019 was £39.2m (2018: £37.6m).

Revenue

The professional body detailed that revenue from membership services and subscriptions rose to £19.5m in 2018 from £18.6m in 2018.

In addition, revenue from qualifications increased to £14.4m (2018: £13.4m), while revenues from educational activities was £11.3m in 2019 (2018: £11.1m).

The CII said in the statement: “In 2019, we continued to focus on our strategy through engaged membership and undertook a number of projects to deliver on this focus.

“The result included the launch of our new CII website in early 2020 which delivers greater functionality and an improved member experience.”

It added: “We also improved the relevance of our membership proposition through the launch of the Society of Underwriting Professionals and the Society of Claims Professionals and concluded the Insurance Women’s Futures initiative with the successful public launch of its manifesto proposals.”

