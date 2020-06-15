Covid - 19: Action group hits Hiscox with £40m arbitration claim

Hiscox Action Group wants a former Court of appeal Judge to act as sole arbitrator as Covid-19 business interruption dispute continues.

Beleaguered provider Hiscox has been served notice on an arbitration claim on behalf of some members of Hiscox Action Group.

Mishcon de Reya, the law firm representing the group, has today (15 June) formally written to the insurers pursuing its claim against Hiscox for non-payment of Business Interruption insurance totalling almost £40m.

According to the group the action triggers the Arbitration clause for nearly 350 policyholders’.

Trigger

Richard Leedham, the Mishcon partner dealing with this action, commented, “We have today served notice on Hiscox Insurance triggering the Arbitration clause in all our policy holders’ contracts and setting out a clear process for this matter to be dealt with quickly and easily.”

Hiscox confirmed it received the letter and said it welcomes all suggestions for speeding up resolution of the coronavirus business interruption debate which is affecting a large number of providers.

Hiscox also pointed to the Financial Conduct Authority test case which has been instigated to offer clarity over whether or not certain business interruption wordings should pay out.

FCA

A spokesperson commented: “We understand these are difficult times for businesses and we are paying claims that are covered by the policies we issue fairly and quickly. We welcome all proposals to expedite resolution of any dispute, which is why we have agreed to participate in the FCA’s expedited court-based process, and we will work with all parties to achieve this.

“We can confirm that we have received a letter on behalf of a group of policyholders with UK property insurance policies. We shall carefully consider it and respond accordingly.”

The Hiscox Action Group has been told that the FCA action being taken against various insurers including Hiscox will not hinder the Arbitration process and that the proposed timetable based on a series of test cases offers the best way forward.

Milestone

Mark Killick, the founder of the Hiscox Action Group, commented: “Today’s launch of the expedited arbitration claim marks an important milestone in our campaign to force Hiscox to do the right thing and honour its obligations. It will be interesting to see if Hiscox is now willing to work with us to swiftly resolve this issue or if it seeks to delay things even further.”

Last week, the FCA also filed its particulars of claim, which attacks the argument posed by some insurers that their policies were never intended to cover pandemics.

Hiscox was the first provider to be criticised over its stance on BI payouts and a number of consumer action groups have formed to take action against the insurer.

Aviva, QBE, RSA, Allianz, Axa and Zurich have also found themselves under fire.

