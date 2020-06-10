People Moves Round-up: 8 - 12 June 2020

Keep up to date with the latest people moves.

Featuring: Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, Ceta Insurance, Gallagher

Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department appoints new head of department

Detective chief inspector (DCI) Edelle Michaels has been appointed as the new head of the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (Ifed).



DCI Michaels has over 27 years of experience as a police officer and has worked in the City of London Police’s Uniformed Policing Directorate for the past two and a half years. Prior to that, her background was as a detective working in fraud, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and also the Major Crime Unit, where she dealt with reactive and proactive investigations.



DCI Michaels said: “I am excited to be working with such a successful and dynamic team, which has produced brilliant results over the past nine years in tackling the ever-changing threat posed by insurance fraudsters.



“The unit’s hard work has ensured that those who endangered the public by engaging in insurance fraud have faced serious consequences, and I will be doing my utmost to ensure this continues, as well as scoping for proactive opportunities.



“The Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department has recently agreed three more years of funding and we are looking forward to working with our stakeholders in the insurance industry in meeting the challenges that will present themselves in that time.”



She takes over the role of leading the Ifed team from DCI Andy Fyfe, who has since taken on a position within the force’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.



Ceta Insurance makes two senior hires

Ceta appointed Kevin Paterson, formerly managing director of Source Insurance, as director of sales and marketing and promoted James O’Hara to the newly created role of head of product procurement and insurer relations.

According to the business, Paterson has more than 20 years’ financial services experience, spanning the mortgage adviser and IFA markets and general insurance. At Ceta he will be focusing on building and broadening relationships to include mortgage brokers and IFAs as well as insurance brokers.

Meanwhile, O’Hara, who has worked at Ceta for ten years, previously held the role of head of business development. In his new post he will focus on developing Ceta’s panel of insurers and building long term relationships.

Ceta chief executive officer John Bibby said: “As an early adopter of digital technology, we’ve been able to sustain growth during these challenging times, including supporting our distributors during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We use digital technology and data analytics to create smart insurance for smart customers, and we help our distribution partners protect and grow their client base, which is under attack. Kevin and James have key roles to play in achieving this.

“Their appointments also reflect our success in retaining and attracting market-leading talent at a difficult time.”

Gallagher takes bloodstock, livestock and aquaculture team from Willis Towers Watson

Gallagher launched a new bloodstock, livestock and aquaculture practice. The team of eight, led by Sophie Chambers and Dan Fairweather, joined the broker from Willis Towers Watson. The London-based team will be part of Gallagher’s UK Specialty division and will be responsible for clients globally.

Chambers has been appointed as managing director and will head up the practice. For the last six years, she was director, Global Asset Protection, responsible for bloodstock at Willis Towers Watson. Prior to this she worked at Lycetts for nine years. Gallagher noted that Chambers has over 30 years of bloodstock industry experience and will work primarily with bloodstock clients.

Meanwhile, Fairweather has joined as divisional director and will be focused on supporting aquaculture and livestock clients. He previously worked as divisional director at Willis Towers Watson for the last seven years and has also spent six years at RSA.

John Thompson, head of business development, Gallagher’s Speciality division, said: “Last year we identified an opportunity for Gallagher to develop a unique global bloodstock, livestock and aquaculture practice and I’m delighted to welcome this highly skilled new team to the business.

“The London based team will support clients globally, and are demonstrative of the talent pool in the London Market which we can draw on for the benefit of our clients across the world. Investing in talent is an important part of our long-term strategy and it’s fantastic to be able to offer a brand new sector specialism.”

New appointment at HI Commercial

HI Commercial hired Mike Ratcliffe as commercial account handler. The broker stated that Ratcliffe’s career began at Norwich Union in the early 1980s. He moved across to the broking sector in 2003.

Luke Byron, commercial director at HI Commercial, said: “We are just coming up to our first year in business, having separated from Hedon Insurance to focus on advising commercial organisations.

“Our business has grown quite rapidly in this first year and we relocated our office premises to ergo at Bridgehead in January, giving us room to take on more staff. We are now pleased that Mike’s appointment brings even more experience to our team.”