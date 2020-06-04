Government backs trade credit insurance with £10bn guarantee

The guarantees will support supply chains and help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trade credit insurance, which provides essential cover to hundreds of thousands of business-to-business transactions, will receive up to £10bn of government guarantees, ministers announced today (4 June).

The Trade Credit Reinsurance scheme, which has been agreed following extensive discussions with the insurance sector, has been designed to see coverage maintained across the UK.

The guarantees will support supply chains and help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic to trade with confidence, safe in the knowledge that they will be protected if a customer defaults or delays on payment.

Supply chains

Business Secretary of State Alok Sharma said: “Trade credit insurance is a daily necessity for hundreds of thousands of businesses across the UK – particularly those in non-service sectors such as the manufacturing and construction sectors.

“Our £10 billion guarantee gives peace of mind to businesses, allowing them to continue to trade and maintaining liquidity in supply chains. This reinsurance scheme is an important step as we carefully set about firing up our economy as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen added: “Billions of pounds of business turnover is supported by trade credit insurance each year. This reinsurance scheme will see the government and insurers working closely together to ensure that the vast majority of this cover remains in place. This means that businesses and supply chains can continue to be protected at this pivotal time as we begin to kick start the economy.”

Availability

The scheme is available on a temporary basis for nine months, backdated to 1 April 2020, and running until 31 December 2020, with the potential for extension if required.

The scheme will be followed by a joint BEIS/HMT-led review of the trade credit Insurance market to ensure it can continue to support businesses in future.

Milo Bogaerts, chief executive of trade credit insurer Euler Hermes UK and Ireland, said: “Through this landmark agreement the public and private sectors are joining forces to support ‘UK plc’ by maintaining liquidity and confidence in the inter-company trade credit market. This will help our customers through this difficult period, help them to remain competitive, and allow them to take every opportunity to restart trading with confidence as the UK economy emerges from lockdown.”

The scheme will provide a £10bn guarantee, covering 90% of B2B trade credit insurance transactions from 1 April 2020 until the end of this year, with a review at the end of September on potentially extending it.

Contribution

Under this temporary scheme, the Government will act as a reinsurer to the trade credit insurance industry, sharing the risk of losses arising from business insolvency with insurers. Under this scheme insurers will take 10% of claims that result from business failure while government will take 90% of the premium and claims.

James Dalton, director, general insurance policy, at the Association of British Insurers, commented: “We welcome this temporary scheme, which reflects the pivotal role of trade credit insurance in helping businesses to recover from the unprecedented effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Since we alerted the Government of the need for it, we have worked closely with them to make it a reality. Maintaining cover as far as possible between suppliers and their clients will be a key component in allowing the UK economy to overcome the challenges of the current crisis.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.