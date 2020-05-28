Ageas partners with Victor in £60m capacity deal
Agreement sees the insurer provide capacity for Victor's products across agriculture and the third sector over the next five years.
Victor Insurance UK and Ageas have signed a five-year agreement, which will support the writing of £60m GWP over the next five years.
Ageas stated that it will provide capacity across several of Victor’s product lines that support brokers across the UK.
These include agriculture insurance and products for the third sector. Ageas already provides capacity for Victor’s contractors’ insurance products.
Victor was rebranded from Bluefin Underwriting in September 2018 and has been part of Marsh & McLennan’s underwriting arm since the broking giant bought Bluefin from Axa in November 2016.
Growth
Mark Auchterlonie, director of distribution at Ageas UK, said: “We’ve been telling the market that we’re open to new opportunities to grow our commercial portfolio and this agreement is further evidence of that.
“Victor’s underwriting capabilities and forward-thinking business model plays to our specialist expertise, while further broadening our continued commitment to the commercial market.”
John Stephenson, country manager for Victor Insurance UK, said: “We have had a longstanding relationship with Ageas, an insurer that has a keen understanding of Victor’s business model.
“This new arrangement provides strong financial security and long term stability to our brokers in a period of market uncertainty, as we look to meet Victor’s ambitious growth plans.”
Stephenson, who took on his current role in July last year, has previously told Insurance Age that the managing general agent is looking to work more with UK brokers.
