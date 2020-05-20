Aviva joins string of insurers under attack in Covid-19 BI dispute

Law firm Mishcon de Reya names Aviva and QBE and is in discussions with third party funders to fund the litigation on behalf of hospitality sector which it expects to move forward by 10 June.

The Hospitality Insurance Group Action (HIGA) has revealed that its group litigation will be focused on two insurers, QBE and Aviva.

The action group appointed law firm Mishcon de Reya, in conjunction with leading counsel Philip Edey QC, of Twenty Essex Chambers, to review over 500 business interruption policies submitted by applicants between 29 April and 6 May 2020.

Mishcon de Reya explained that it is currently in discussions with third party funders to secure funding for the costs of this litigation and expects to be able to move forward by Wednesday 10 June.

Clauses

According to HIGA, the legal team has advised that the group claim should focus on the specific coverage clauses within policies underwritten by Aviva Insurance and QBE UK.

It detailed that the relevant policy wording for Aviva is its Material Damage & Business Interruption policy and listed QBE’s Hotel Insurance, Leisure Combined, Business Combined Insurance and Night Club and Late Night Venue policies as relevant wordings.

The group is now inviting applicants who are policyholders with these insurers and specified types of policy wordings to confirm that they remain interested in taking part in a funded group claim.

HIGA is also inviting other businesses in the hospitality industry, such as hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs and nightclubs, which have had their claims under the relevant policies rejected to join the group.

Overwhelmed

Sonia Campbell, partner and head of the insurance disputes practice at Mishcon de Reya, commented: “We were overwhelmed by the expressions of interest in bringing actions against insurers from within the hospitality industry – demonstrating how hard-hit this sector has been as a result of the government-enforced lock-down and how intransigent many in the insurance industry have been towards their policyholders.

“The decision to limit a potential HIGA legal challenge to just two insurers with specific wordings was always going to be difficult and we recognise many HIGA applicants will be disappointed we are unable to act for them.”

Campbell explained that the law firm had contacted the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the behalf of these applicants to potentially offer them to engage with the test case that the regulator is looking to bring against a number of insurers.

She continued: “Whilst we are unable to act for all HIGA applicants, we do consider that many of these policyholders may want to explore other avenues of redress, including through the FCA and the Financial Ombudsman Scheme.

“Meantime, we are contacting those HIGA applicants insured by Aviva and QBE and inviting them to confirm their continued interest in participating in a group claim.

“We also encourage any other business in this sector - with a specifically-worded business interruption policy underwritten by Aviva or QBE - to contact us by no later than Friday 5 June should they wish to consider participating in HIGA’s group action. We believe this is the best way to ensure some financial recompense for these policyholders following their sudden and enforced closure.”

Clarity

A spokesperson for Aviva commented: “We support the FCA’s decision to bring greater clarity and certainty for customers and insurers on business interruption policies so valid claims can be paid as quickly as possible.

“We hope this approach will accelerate the determination of what are, in some instances, complex technical matters and give much needed certainty to British industry.”

They continued: “Aviva’s standard terms and conditions for business interruption do not cover claims relating to the current pandemic. However, a small number of Aviva customers may have purchased cover through a broker or scheme that is not on Aviva’s standard terms and which may provide cover.

“These are complex policies, which are typically underwritten by multiple insurers who are responsible for varying degrees of cover. We have been working tirelessly for these customers and brokers to ensure all valid claims are paid as quickly as possible, and where coverage is clear, we have already started making payments.”

QBE declined to comment.

Litigation

Mishcon de Reya is also fighting in the corner of the Hiscox Action Group (HAG), which is in dispute with Hiscox over refused Covid-19 related BI claims.

HAG is being supported by Harbour Litigation Funding to take its case to court. The pressure group represents more than 400 SMEs with up to £40m in claims between them and is set to launch an arbitration claim against the insurer.

A number of providers are currently under fire from different consumer action groups seeking litigation against them for refusing to pay out coronavirus-related claims.

In addition to Hiscox, QBE and Aviva, these include Allianz, RSA, Axa and Zurich.

Law firm Fieldfisher is also putting together a class action against QBE, with over 40 policyholders in the dental sector interested in pursuing action.

