How are brokers ensuring business continuity amid Covid-19?

James Daly, director of Ravenhall Risk Solutions, tells the Applied Systems team how businesses can protect themselves through the coronavirus outbreak.

With global attention on the Covid-19 outbreak, each day brings more uncertainty for businesses and communities. To reduce loss and mitigate risk associated with potentially crippling situations, business continuity strategies are relevant for all types and sizes of businesses, including insurance brokers.

Instituting a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) potentially minimises the negative impact to a business by supporting its operational agility and financial stability during an unexpected and often uncontrollable event.

It entails planning for the adoption of technology, tools and processes that enable an insurance agency to serve its customers at a time when they need it most. More specifically, a BCP allows a company’s management and employees to prepare and respond effectively, including safeguarding themselves, protecting critical and sensitive customer data and continuing to service customers.

While we are already weeks into staying at home to protect our communities, it is crucial to have an evolving BCP as the environment changes day to day. Ensure your customers and business are protected by following these steps:

Have a plan : Consider possible threats to your business and determine how your business can and should respond to each threat. Create routine “scenario exercises” where you test your plan’s effectiveness and ensure it is routinely updated. Lastly, document and communicate your plan and any updates as they happen.

: Consider possible threats to your business and determine how your business can and should respond to each threat. Create routine “scenario exercises” where you test your plan’s effectiveness and ensure it is routinely updated. Lastly, document and communicate your plan and any updates as they happen. Consider the role of technology : Consider hosting your management system and other applications in the cloud. Remote data centres and the cloud provide optimal data protection and security. Convert paper files into electronic files when possible. Consider purchasing a wireless hotspot to connect to the internet through your cell phone provider should the internet go down and have a plan for telephone calls to be re-routed. A third-party call centre or another office outside the disaster zone should take emergency calls.

: Consider hosting your management system and other applications in the cloud. Remote data centres and the cloud provide optimal data protection and security. Convert paper files into electronic files when possible. Consider purchasing a wireless hotspot to connect to the internet through your cell phone provider should the internet go down and have a plan for telephone calls to be re-routed. A third-party call centre or another office outside the disaster zone should take emergency calls. Create a communications plan: Communicate to your customers about your ability to manage through these scenarios. Leverage your website, your mobile app, proactive outbound communications, and social media to reach your customers. Provide contact numbers and instructions for claims. Research and decide if text communication is right for your employees and customers. If so, collect cell phone numbers and look into mass texting options.

To discuss his business’s BCP, Applied sat down with James Daly, director of Ravenhall Risk solutions, for insight that can help brokers continue to operate efficiently during an emergency to reduce loss and mitigate business risk.

How has your business transitioned to a remote workforce?

While becoming a remote workforce is much more than putting in functional systems and IT resources, everything else is much more stressful and time consuming if those basics don’t work. We already had a flexible work-from-home policy so we knew that our Applied software would work which created peace of mind when we had to prepare the whole team to work remotely.

We issued additional monitors so that the team could have two screens at home, just as they do in the office. Additionally, doing a dry run a few days beforehand helped us to iron out some problems. We knew we could then rely on the adaptability and resilience of our team to work through any other issues.

How are you maintaining customer communications during this time?

Being able to continue to provide service to our clients when they need us is the most important thing for our business. We have clients that are either key workers themselves or others that provide services to support key workers, and we have been able to support them throughout this period – with no interruption or reduction in our provision.

What role has technology played in enabling your remote workforce?

Technology has been central to making us a flexible and responsive team. Even before the lockdown, we wanted technology that would allow us to grow our business both by office-based teams and by remote working. Fortunately, we are now able to access all our client records, all their correspondence, emails and claims. We are also able to share work in the same ways as we did before, and more importantly, manage and monitor our performance.

We don’t have an internal IT department at Ravenhall so it is vital that we deploy technology that works for us without needing in-house support. We chose Applied Systems because it fulfilled those critical requirements.

Do you have any unique ways your staff has been navigating this time?

I think it’s important to say that our business is not using unique or novel ways to continue our operations. Yes, we normally work from our office and often visit clients, but we continue to work as normal from our customers’ perspectives.

We were ready without any notice to switch the business to a remote workforce. Our people have not had to learn new systems to do their jobs. We feel this is extremely important to help them maintain their wellbeing when there is so much else to worry about.

During unpredictable disruptions, insurance brokers risk losing valuable company and customer data, revenue and customer loyalty. Brokers that embrace technological innovation are already recognising competitive advantages. Integrating cloud solutions and emerging communication channels helps reduce downtime and bolsters connectedness during events that could otherwise cripple the business.

Ultimately, a BCP safeguards a broker’s most important assets: its relationships with loyal customers and employees.