Insurance Covid Cast Episode Nine: Could Tiger King Joe Exotic cut it as a fraud fighter or handle big cats at Lloyd’s?

In the latest Insurance Post and Insurance Age video cast brought to you while our journalists are in isolation lockdown we present first in an irregular series - Covid Culture Club - where we discuss things to watch and do at home. Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss Netflix’s incredibly successful show Tiger King, including the most unbelievable moments; which character they would most like to share isolation with; and how the insurance sector could offer Joe Exotic employment when he is released from prison are:

Insurance Post commissioning editor Hiriyti Bairu

Insurance Age editor Sian Barton

Insurance Post editor Stephanie Denton

Insurance Post news editor Jen Frost

 

