Uinsure adds Zurich to its panel of insurers

The provider also works with Axa, Ageas, LV Broker, RSA and UK General.

Uinsure has added Zurich to its household and buy to let panels of insurers.

The business, which white-labels insurer products and works with UK brokers, also has providers including Axa, Ageas, LV Broker, RSA and UK General on its panels.

In February, Uinsure added online quote and buy non-standard home insurance to its proposition.

Barry Smith, former UK CEO of Ageas joined the business as a non-executive director in 2016.

Paul Kelly, director of product development, commented: “Zurich are a much-welcomed addition to our panel of leading insurers.

“They will further improve our competitively priced 5-Star rated products via our market-leading technology and strengthen our whole of market proposition.”

He continued: “Their addition will enhance the options available to our customers and widen our footprint.

“We’re extremely excited about this partnership and look forward to working with Zurich for many years to come.”

