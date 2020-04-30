Insurance Covid-Cast - episode six: From panic to practicalities, what will BI insurance look like when the Covid-19 recriminations settle down
In the latest episode of Insurance Post and Insurance Age’s new series of video casts brought to you while our journalists are in isolation lockdown we discuss how the insurance industry let the narrative over business interruption become national headlines for the wrong reasons.
Joining Infopro Digital Insurance Division content director Jonathan Swift to discuss whether the insurance industry can repair the reputational damage; what it has done wrong to get itself in a hole in the first place; whether the ‘mood music’ among the top insurers is changing in relation to business interruption; and if the new cross-industry body headed by Stephen Catlin is the right vehicle to help sort this out, are:
Daniel Duckett, owner of the Lazy Claire Patisserie in Belfast, and member of the Hiscox Action Group
Ashwin Mistry OBE, past president of the CII and executive chairman, Brokerbility
Steven Nock, partner, Harris Balcombe
Catch up with the previous episode now: Insurance Covid-Cast - episode five: Could the FOS be key to help bring clarity and nix growing number of SME BI complaints.
