Covid-19: Measures to maintain personal injury claims process launched

The ABI and the Association of Consumer Support Organisations have developed a statement of intent recommending remote video examination and rehabilitation.

Insurers, law firms and suppliers have agreed a statement of intent designed to maintain the personal injury claims process through the Covid-19 crisis.

The statement was put together by the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO) in partnership with the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Recommendations include undertaking many non-MedCo medical examinations by remote video examination, and ACSO stated that it has also been done that for many claims rehabilitation, including physiotherapy and psychotherapy, can be done remotely.

It added that for other cases rehabilitation will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

MedCo, the body responsible for overseeing medical reporting, had already confirmed that remote video medical consultations would be acceptable, and the statement extends this to medical reports falling outside of MedCo’s remit.

Treatment

Matthew Maxwell Scott, ACSO executive director, stated that the move was a vital step in ensuring injured people can access treatment during the crisis period.

He continued: “The onus is on insurers, claimant firms and the supply chain to help keep the wheels of justice turning at this difficult time so that injured people can get the medico-legal examinations and rehabilitation treatment they need.

“The more our industry can do on a shared, constructive basis the less pressure there will be on the NHS and the courts.”

James Dalton, director of general insurance policy at the ABI, added: “ABI members are committed to giving extra support and reassurance to customers and claimants during this difficult time.

“This is further evidence of the ability of ABI and ACSO members to work together on practical solutions through this unprecedented event.”

Insurers

Insurers have supported the statement, with Martin Milliner, claims director at LV, commenting: “LV is delighted to support these new ways of working. Collaboration has provided a way forward for injured claimants, to protect them and the NHS from harms, whilst at the same time giving them the treatment and support that will help them get better sooner.”

In addition, claims leaders also welcomed the news. Barry Gray, managing director of Premier Medical Group, said: “Video examinations are an important step forward to help claimants and ensure there is no additional pressure on GPs’ surgeries.

“We hope these recommendations for temporary changes to our usual processes are adopted by all parties and look forward to making further progress with colleagues in the insurance industry.”

Claims

Looking at dispute resolution, ACSO stated that the new temporary measures are aimed at preventing claims putting even further pressure on the courts and tribunal service at a time when they are operating a greatly reduced service because of the crisis.

They include extending the negotiation period, using established escalation points, considering joint settlement meetings and/or use of independent barristers’ chambers to arbitrate a settlement.

Maxwell Scott said: “There is broad agreement that, for the time being, added flexibility to the usual processes is needed when the progression and/or settlement of a claim is clearly impacted.

“As an industry, we are all committed to progressing and settling consumers’ claims as quickly and as pragmatically as possible, so enabling them to get on with their lives at this very challenging time.”

