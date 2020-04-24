Covid-19: RSA faces legal action in BI dispute

RSA is latest provider in firing line as nursery sector hits out and, separately, a new action group, Insurance Justice, has been set up to defend BI claims for businesses.

A group of businesses in the childcare provision sector is mulling legal action against RSA after the provider denied to pay business interruption claims arising from Covid-19.

The businesses bought their policies through the Early Years Alliance, an early years membership association in England, and the packages were underwritten by RSA.

Simon Sloane, partner, dispute resolution at Fieldfisher, told Insurance Age around 40 businesses are part of the group looking to take action.

Sloane noted that the policy extensions provided by the Alliance had “favourable coverage terms” in relation to the pandemic.

Extension

He explained that BI policies would only respond to coronavirus if there was an appropriate extension, adding: “The specific language of each extension would also depend on whether there’s cover to respond to these specific incidents – presence of a notifiable disease or closure due to public order.”

Looking at the Early Years Alliance, he noted that many of the policies had been sold with a public order closure extension.

“This covers loss as a result of closure or restrictions of the premises as a result of a notifiable human disease, either within the premises or within the radius of 25 miles of the premises,” he continued.

Covid-19 became a notifiable disease in England on 5 March.

A spokesperson for RSA commented: “We understand that many businesses are worried about coronavirus and we’re committed to supporting them.

“Unfortunately, only some businesses under the Early Years Alliance scheme will be covered for the coronavirus outbreak – those who had an outbreak of the illness at their premises and had to close as a result, and also have the requisite cover extension in place.”

He added: “We are encouraging affected members to contact the Early Years Alliance if they have any questions and for support in registering a claim where appropriate.

“We’re working closely with the Early Years Alliance to help members as much as possible during this difficult time.”

RSA is also facing potential legal action from a group of businesses working in the self-catering accommodation market, as reported by sister title Post.

RSA is not the only provider in the firing line. Hiscox is currently under attack from the Hiscox Action Group.

Claims

In addition, Insurance Age spoke to the founder of Insurance Justice yesterday (23 April) about his group which is calling on companies that have found their BI claims denied to get in touch. Sloane is also working with the Insurance Justice group.

Jonathan Hartley, who works as a media consultant, developed the group earlier this week to help businesses make claims against both insurers and brokers.

Hartley suggested that that his group was looking at four potential class actions across a range of industries.

Hartley commented: “Brokers are stuck between a rock and a hard place and need to be careful of doing the bidding of the insurance companies.”

Brokers

He also said he did not think brokers were getting legal advice on whether policies were valid or not.

Yesterday Hartley published details from a “script” on his website which he alleged was being used by brokers to help them “dismiss business interruption claims”.

He declined to say where the script came from.

The Insurance Justice website stated: “Since the coronavirus outbreak we have had advice from leading insurance lawyers looking through a wide variety of insurance policies and they have unequivocally concluded that many of the Business Interruption clauses do in fact carry a valid and actionable claim.

“We have come across a number of businesses that had originally accepted the advice of their insurer or insurance broker that they had a policy that could not pay out.”

The aim of Insurance Justice is to bring businesses with the same valid policies together to create no win, no fee legal actions against the insurance firms to force them to pay out.

In addition, Hartley detailed that the organisation wants to campaign for reform to make it easier for claims to be paid. As part of this Hartley called for an independent specialist body to arbitrate claims.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.