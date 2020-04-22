Axa XL searches for new UK CEO as reshuffle sees Paul Greensmith depart

Four senior leaders have left the provider as Axa XL states it is set for global restructure.

Axa XL has confirmed that four senior leaders, including CEO UK legal entities Paul Greensmith, have left the provider following its reshuffle announced yesterday (21 April).

Greensmith had been CEO of the UK business since September 2018. Axa XL general counsel, Sean McGovern, has taken on the role of interim CEO, UK & Lloyd’s, while the provider searches for a permanent replacement.

Reportedly, Greensmith is heading to AIG but the provider did not respond to requests for comment by Insurance Age.

Exits

In addition, the following senior leaders have also departed:

Kelly Lyles, chief executive, client and country management

Paul Sheddon, chief executive insurance pricing and strategic analytics, enterprise data and accelerate

Neil Robertson, chief executive global specialty

As part of the restructure, Axa XL also proposed to create a single global insurance underwriting function and to formthree geographical business units across the Americas, Eurasia and the UK & Lloyd’s market.

The changes follow those of 2019 where 711 staff, including 275 in the UK, were at risk of redundancy. It is currently unclear if the new restructure will result in further job losses.

Brokers

Commenting on what brokers will see different, a spokesperson for Axa XL said: “With these proposed changes, clients and brokers will benefit from decisions being made faster in country, at the same time as they continue to benefit from our global expertise and experience.”

The spokesperson further explained that the leadership team will be working on the proposed structures for six to eight weeks and after that “all relevant proposed changes will be presented to the appropriate employee representative bodies”.

Axa XL was created in 2018 after Axa bought XL Catlin in a deal worth $15bn.

The business revealed in February this year that its former CEO, Greg Hendrick, had stepped down with immediate effect. He was replaced by Scott Gunter.

Gunter commented on the restructure: “Axa XL is the result of acquisitions and mergers and with our increased scale, now is the time to optimise our structure by striking the right balance between local and global decision making so we remain agile and flexible.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.