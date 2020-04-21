Covid-19: Legal firm calls for joint govt and industry BI recovery plan
Flaxmans makes case for government and insurance sector to team up to help businesses recover following the coronavirus pandemic as Mactavish calls for independent review.
Flaxmans has issued a Covid-19 Business Interruption Recovery Initiative which has been sent to insurance industry bodies and the Government providing a solution to the thousands of businesses affected by the pandemic.
The paper makes a case for a joint initiative between (primarily) the UK Government and the British insurance industry to deliver and manage a co-insured Business Interruption recovery scheme for the mutual benefits of
- The UK’s business entities (as defined)
- UK Government and Parliament for and on behalf of the interests of the subjects of the United Kingdom
- The UK insurance industry and the underwriters at risk
Subsidy
Roger Flaxman, chairman and principal consultant at Flaxmans said: “The pandemic was not foreseen by the Government, the industry or the nation. Had it been the industry would have required the Government to agree on a process and subsidy to manage such a risk.”
He added: “There is a feasible solution that would cost the insurance industry very little if it gets government support to implement it.”
According to the team, the objective is to raise awareness of this proposed solution that seeks to avoid the substantial risks and unintended consequences of mass litigation between the UK’s businesses and the insurance industry.
Litigation
The statement continued: “The insurance industry does not need to make the situation worse by public litigation of its position on coverage. The fact that the legal position in the contract may prove to help protect some insurers bears no comparison with the ethical, moral and humanitarian responsibilities of the industry and Government to the nation who are dependent upon short term cash to survive.”
Problems
The industry has found itself hit with criticism with regard to how it has responded to business interruption claims with the Association of British Insurers attacked for its tone and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association admitting that the sector was “getting hammered”.
Hiscox has also found itself in dispute with more than 100 of its customers forming the Hiscox Action Group to fight in relation to claims arising from Covid-19.
Review
Last week Mactavish also called for an independent review into how insurers have responded to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organisation stated that it is concerned that insurers will not meet the recent request from the FCA urging them to pay out quickly on coronavirus related business insurance claims where clients are covered, and when there are ‘reasonable grounds’ to pay part of a claim, to make interim payments.
Mactavish detailed that this is because insurers have recently incurred significant losses on their investments and they will want to manage their cash flow more carefully than during normal circumstances.
According to the body, evidence of this is that many have cancelled their payment of dividends to investors following guidance from the Bank of England, and some insurers may look to raise further capital from the stock markets.
In addition to this, settlements could be slowed down because the claims departments of insurers are not at full capacity due to the lockdown, and potentially a higher number of staff being off work because they have Covid-19.
Mactavish would like to see an independent review process set up to monitor how insurers are dealing with Coronavirus related insurance claims.
Settlements
Bruce Hepburn, CEO, Mactavish said: “The impact of Coronavirus on businesses is huge, and sadly most did not have insurance policies that covered pandemics so relatively few will be successful if they make a claim.
“However, with many businesses struggling insurers have a duty to make any legitimate settlements as quickly as possible, but to also respond to clients who have made claims to let them know the outcome and the reasons for this.
“Insurers should have their feet held to the fire over this and the only way of doing this would be to have a review process set up so that their actions can be monitored properly.”
