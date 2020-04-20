Covid-19: Celebrity chef joins firms attacking Hiscox over BI cover

Reports state star chef Raymond Blanc has slammed Hiscox for not paying out after he was forced to close his restaurants and pubs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

TV chef Raymond Blanc has criticised Hiscox, claiming the provider is refusing to pay out after he was forced to shut down all of his pubs and restaurants, according to reports.

The Times revealed yesterday that Blanc had enlisted lawyers after Hiscox denied his claim.

Blanc told the paper that he had taken out business interruption (BI) insurance from Hiscox and that the policy wording included cover for damage caused by human infection or contagious disease.

A spokesperson for Hiscox told Insurance Age: “We understand these are incredibly difficult times for businesses and we are paying claims that are covered by the policies we issue fairly and quickly.

“We review every case individually, and if any customer has concerns about the application of their policy, we encourage them to get in touch with us directly.”

Court action

Hiscox has been in the spotlight over the last few weeks, after a consortium of UK companies claimed the provider was wrongly denying BI claims and putting thousands of businesses at risk.

The companies have formed the Hiscox Action Group and have threatened to take the insurer to court.

Last week Hiscox responded with a public statement about its BI wordings and insisted valid claims were being paid.

Hiscox said at the time: “Hiscox publishes a realistic disaster scenario which estimates a net loss of $175 million for losses emanating primarily from event cancellation, entertainment and travel in a global pandemic scenario.

“Hiscox is proactively paying claims for these lines of business and the claims are progressing in line with its expectations.”

It further detailed that its core policy wordings do not provide cover for BI as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic.

Business interruption

The insurance sector has widely been attacked over its response to BI following the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week many of the major insurers confirmed that they had looked over their policy wordings in response to the crisis, with several introducing total exclusions for Covid-19.

Earlier this month, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association stated that the sector’s reputation was “getting hammered” over BI.

The Association of British Insurers has also been criticised for the tone of its messaging around business interruption insurance.

