Covid-19: Hiscox hits back amid BI dispute

The insurer is facing a potential class action after declining a series of business interruption payments but says it could pay up to $175m and is “proactively paying claims”.

Hiscox issued a statement today (15 April) claiming its exposure to business interruption in Europe due to Covid-19 is limited.

The provider responded to an attack by a consortium of companies in the UK which claimed it was wrongly denying BI claims putting thousands of businesses at risk.

The Group, the Hiscox Action Group, includes a number of UK SMEs and had threatened to take the insurer to court.

Hiscox hit back with a public statement about its BI wordings and insisted valid claims were being paid.

It stated: “Hiscox publishes a realistic disaster scenario which estimates a net loss of $175 million for losses emanating primarily from event cancellation, entertainment and travel in a global pandemic scenario.

“Hiscox is proactively paying claims for these lines of business and the claims are progressing in line with its expectations.”

The dispute is the latest to befall the insurance sector which has been attacked over its response to business interruption in the wake of Covid-19.

Last week the British Insurance Brokers Association suggested that the industry’s reputation was “getting hammered” over BI.

The Association of British Insurers also received criticism for the tone of its messaging around business interruption cover.

As the crisis began to take hold a number of insurers confirmed their position surrounding BI cover to Insurance Age on 9 March. However, at that time Hiscox did not respond to the request for comment.

Hiscox also shared further detail on its policy wordings.

The statement read: “Hiscox’s core policy wordings do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic. In determining any response to claims or complaints Hiscox reviews every case individually. In light of recent market speculation, Hiscox sets out below some additional details on its business interruption exposure.

“Hiscox UK provides business interruption cover to SMEs as part of its small commercial package policies. Approximately 10% of Hiscox UK’s small commercial package customers purchase cover for business interruption.”

The Hiscox trading statement continued: “Of those who do purchase cover for business interruption, Hiscox estimates approximately 10,000 have been directly impacted by mandated government closure to stop the spread of Covid-19. Over 70% of these customers have monthly revenues of less than £40,000 in a normal trading environment, with a significant proportion below £10,000 per month.

“The level of economic loss experienced by these businesses is likely to be materially lower than revenues in a normal trading environment.”

The Action Group argued that the policy wording on their documents meant claims should be paid highlighting the following clauses: “We will insure for your financial loss resulting from an interruption to your activities caused by:

“11) Public Authority “Your inability to use the insured premises due to restrictions imposed by a public authority during the period of insurance following:

“b) an occurrence of any human infectious or human contagion disease, an outbreak of which must be notified to the local authority.”

According to the statement, Hiscox believes its business interruption exposure to Covid-19 is limited in Europe and it has negligible exposure in its US retail business.

In addition it stated that Hiscox Retail has substantial reinsurance cover in place.

The provider said it would provide a further update to the market clarifying its potential exposures within the next week, upon completion of on-going business analysis and assessment.

