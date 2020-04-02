ReSolution Underwriting buys Trilogy MGA
MD Chris Blackwell will continue to lead Trilogy as the MGA states it does not expect any changes to the business following the deal.
Trilogy Managing General Agents has been sold by R&Q MGA to ReSolution Underwriting Holdings for an undisclosed sum.
Trilogy stated that the deal would not result in any changes to its business and noted that it will continue to be led by managing director Chris Blackwell.
The MGA, which specialises in material damage, liability, commercial combined, contractors and terrorism insurance, added that it will also be retaining the same Lloyd’s and company market carrier support.
It further promised that brokers will see “the same business appetite and responsive service” as before.
ReSolution is the holding company of a group of MGAs based in London. It is led by principals Christopher Harman, Norman Topche and Richard Hayes.
Platform
Blackwell commented: “We are grateful to R&Q MGA, our majority owner until now, for the support that they have given Trilogy since its formation in 2013.
“Going forward as part of the ReSolution group will give Trilogy the platform to grow in our chosen lines of business, as the marketplace moves into a more challenging rating and capacity environment.”
Chris Harman, principal, ReSolution Underwriting, added: “Trilogy will add to the breadth of business underwritten within the ReSolution group and I would like to welcome Chris Blackwell and his team.
“They are experienced underwriters, with a record of delivering profits to their supporting carriers, and an efficient service to their producing brokers – all the essential features of a good MGA. As such they fully embrace the philosophy of ReSolution.”
The deal has received full regulatory approval.
