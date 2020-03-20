Covid-19: Nicola Sturgeon calls on insurers to "play their part"

The Scottish First Minister says insurers need to "step up to the plate" and help small businesses.

Scotland’s First Minster Nicola Sturgeon has called on insurers to “play their part and do the right thing” to help small businesses survive the Covid-19 crisis.

During First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament on 19 March, Mark McDonald, Independent MSP for the Aberdeen Donside constituency, stated that he had been approached by a constituent who would be forced to close his small business because of the coronavirus.

While the business owner had taken out business interruption insurance, the business is not covered for Covid-19.

McDonald said: “Last week the first minister said discussions were ongoing with the insurance sector – can she advise where those discussions are at and does she agree that the insurance sector needs to get a shift on here because it could be the difference between companies surviving or not during this crisis?”

Sturgeon replied that she would “absolutely send that message to the insurance industry”.

The Association of British Insurers has stated that most business interruption policies will not pay out for losses arising from Covid-19.

Powers

She added: “With the emergency legislation which will be published at Westminster, new powers are being taken to try to deal with some of these things, but we shouldn’t always have to be in a position of having to exercise legislative power.

“We’re in a situation right now where everybody has an obligation to step up to the plate and do to the best of their ability the right thing and that undoubtedly includes insurance companies.”

Earlier this month Insurance Age questioned a number of insurers about how they would respond to business interruption caused by Covid-19, with Axa stating it would only cover diseases already specified in insurance contracts.

Meanwhile, Aviva confirmed that its business interruption cover did not include losses arising from the virus, while RSA said it would deal with all coronavirus cases on a claim-by-claim basis.

