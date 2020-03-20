Covid-19: Lloyd's rings Lutine Bell

The market closed its underwriting room on Thursday afternoon in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Lloyd’s marked the closure of its London underwriting room by ringing the Lutine Bell.

The market announced earlier this week that it would shut its underwriting room at 4pm on 19 March in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Lutine Bell was salvaged from the ship HMS Lutine, which sank in October 1799. Lloyd’s preserved the bell and it is now used for ceremonial purposes, mainly in times of great tragedy, such as 9/11.

Closed

In a post on LinkedIn, Lloyd’s wrote: “Our market remains open and we will continue to operate and support our customers globally. But, with a very heavy heart, we've closed our Underwriting Room in London until further notice. To mark this period, we rang the Lutine Bell.



“We'll ring the Bell twice upon the Room's re-opening.”

The market first closed its underwriting room for 24 hours on Friday 13 March in a stress test as it was ramping up its business continuity preparations.

Lloyd’s said about the closure: “Following our successful resilience test on 13 March, we are confident that our emergency trading protocols will enable the market to continue trading during the closure and we will review this decision on a weekly basis.”

