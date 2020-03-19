LV's underwriting profit falls by 39% in 2019

But CEO Steve Treloar says premiums in the provider's broker business has grown by 24% after Allianz's personal lines business transferred to LV.

LV General Insurance has reported a 39% fall in underwriting profit to £60m in 2019, down from £99m in 2018.

In addition, the provider’s operating profit dropped by 13% to £93m, compared to £107m in the preceding year and its combined operating ratio deteriorated to 94.9% (2018: 92.0%).

However, LV’s gross written premiums grew by 12% to £1.57bn in 2019, up from £1.40bn in 2018.

The insurer explained that the numbers exclude the discontinued commercial lines business, which has transferred to Allianz.

According to LV, it also increased its customer numbers by 10% to 5.7m during 2019.

Early in 2019, Allianz purchased the remaining 51% of LV’s general insurance business, completing the deal first announced in 2017.

In addition, Allianz bought Legal & General’s GI division for £242m, with the intention of bringing it together with LV.

Covid-19

Steve Treloar, LV GI chief executive, said: “We’re all living in unprecedented times and the impact of Covid-19 is being felt by every single one of us, both in our personal and professional lives.

“Our top priority is the safety of our colleagues, customers, and suppliers, and we’re doing everything we can to support them at this difficult time.”

He added: “Now, it almost seems strange to discuss our financial results at a time like this but it’s important that we still provide an update on how our business performed in 2019.

“I’m therefore pleased to say that our business performed well in 2019 and saw us achieve a robust profit and very strong underlying growth in revenue and customer numbers.”

Brokers

According to Treloar, premium growth was driven by both the direct arm and the broker business.

He added that the broker business delivered growth of 24% as a result of the migration of the personal lines business from Allianz.

LV now works with 1,400 brokers and the Treloar noted that it had doubled the number of products it offers across both car and home.

Kevin Wenzel, LV GI chief financial officer, added: “In 2019, we maintained strong underwriting and pricing discipline as well as good cost control which resulted in us delivering a robust set of numbers.

“Claims inflation in motor continued to put pressure on profitability with significant increases in vehicle thefts and higher costs of vehicle parts due to increased technology in cars. This contributed to an overall level of claims inflation of around 6%.

“In response, our rates were increased to broadly maintain our current year motor loss ratio, and strong cost control improved our expense ratio by 0.4% to 21.7%.”

Ogden

Wenzel explained that the new Ogden rate of -0.25%, which was announced last year, led to a £13m strengthening of reserves in the year, compared to a £35m release in 2018 when LV anticipated an Ogden rate of 0%.

Commenting on the future outlook of LV GI, Treloar concluded: “We know that this is a period of uncertainty for many of our customers and we’d like to reassure them that we’re doing everything we can to ensure we provide them with the right support.”

