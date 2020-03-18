Covid-19: Mactavish calls on government to help insurers through crisis

Consultancy warns coronavirus impact on insurers will lead to dramatically rising premiums and exits from business classes as it urges the government to look at a range of measures including temporarily suspending IPT.

Mactavish has urged the government to consider introducing coronavirus emergency measures to support insurers in order to ensure they can still offer affordable cover for struggling businesses.

The insurance consultancy welcomed the government’s announcement from yesterday (17 March) that it would roll-out a series of measures to help protect the economy as Covid-19 continues to spread.

However, the company called on the government to also consider the following measures:

Temporarily suspending the insurance premium tax;

Providing cheap loans/funding to insurers to help support their cash flow/reserves;

Government should loosen its capital requirements on insurers;

The Government should explore ways to compensate insurers from any losses incurred from these measures

According to Mactavish, the coronavirus could have a significant impact on insurers over the medium-to-long-term if these measures are not introduced.

Impact

It added that the impact would not be related to claims linked to the virus, but explained it would be an effect of the losses insurers have incurred in their investment businesses.

The firm warned that this could lead to premiums rising dramatically, insurers pulling out of sectors and classes of business, and an increase in claims being rejected along with payment of settlements being slowed down.

Mactavish also suggested that insurers should temporarily freeze any increase in insurance rates and that insurance renewals should be automatic.

Bruce Hepburn, chief executive officer, Mactavish, said: “The losses insurers have incurred on their investments in recent weeks could lead to them increasing the premiums they charge dramatically, insurers pulling out of sectors and classes of business, and an increase in claims being rejected along with payment of settlements being slowed down. All which will worsen an already severe expected recession.

“The government, insurers, brokers, business trade bodies and other relevant parties need to enter into a dialogue about possibly introducing a series of measures to address this issue and to ensure that insurers can continue to provide cover but at a rate clients can afford. Without insurance businesses cannot operate so it is the lifeblood of the economy.”

